Dananeer Mobeen: Pawri girl reveals who taught her acting

Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen admitted to having learnt acting from her mother while speaking exclusively with ARY Digital.

The influencer turned actor, who became a sensation after her video Pawri Horahi Hai made rounds on social media, made the statement in the ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan.

When being asked if she learnt the craft from her mother or father, she said her mother has immense talent and learnt acting and dancing from her.

Dananeer Mobeen, who is a young social media influencer turned actor from Islamabad, is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s star buster play Sinf-e-Aahan, along with six other girls who aspire to serve the nation as Lady Cadets, and are being trained at Pakistan Military Academy.

In 2021, a life-changing moment for her was when her five-second video Pawri Horahi Hai went viral overnight, with millions of views on social media platforms, some mind-blowing recreations, and cross-border bonding.

The Pawri girl celebrated the first anniversary of her video going hit in February last year.

The Sinf-e-Aahan actor took to photo and video sharing site Instagram on Sunday to share a montage of the viral trend that took the internet by storm last year and mentioned ‘#Pawrijarihai’ (Party is still on).

