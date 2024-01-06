PayPal: Good News for freelancers in Pakistan

18.9 C
ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications Umar Saif on Saturday announced good news for freelancers in Pakistan regarding PayPal payment gateway, ARY News reported.

As per details, IT minister Dr Umar Said said that PayPal is ready to provide its services in Pakistan.

The international payments will be carried out in Pakistan through a third-party gateway by PayPal as they will establish their presence in Pakistan via a strategic partnership.

Sources within the IT ministry said that the launching of such initiative will make a positive impact on the freelance community of Pakistan.

Last week, caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology Dr Umar Saif on Wednesday disclosed that the government would initiate a project to establish 10,000 countrywide E-Rozgar centers equipped with the latest facilities to facilitate freelancers and start-ups from January 11.

This initiative was aimed to address the current challenge faced by approximately 1.5 million freelancers who lacked suitable workspaces, he mentioned while speaking in an interview with a private news channel.

The freelancers equipped with the tools and environment to thrive in the digital landscape is need of the hour, he further added.

He explained that the establishment of joint e-rozgar centers will increase investment in the country and create new employment opportunities.

Dr Umar also urged the youth to become entrepreneurs as they could easily earn more stipends per month through E-Rozgar.

