Friday, May 27, 2022
Salman Lodhi

PC roof collapse: Police say ‘hotel management did not record statement’

KARACHI: Police said that the management of Pearl Continental (PC) has not recorded the statement in the roof collapse incident that occurred yesterday, ARY News reported on Friday.

The roof of a hall inside Pearl Continental (PC) hotel collapsed leaving two dead and at least three injured. The roof collapsed when a function was going on inside the hall at PC hotel.

Police said that the investigation is being carried out by the district administration while the probe team is comprised of experts from different institutions.

The police department said that the families of the wounded and deceased persons in the roof collapse incident did not contact the police for the registration of case.

The officials said that statements of the wounded persons were recorded, however, the hotel management did not record its testimony as yet.

Police said that it was apparently an accidental case.

