PCAA bars employees from claiming home station postings

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has barred all employees from claiming home station postings and transfers after amending its law for transfers and self TA/DA, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The PCAA has amended its regulations for the officers and employees for home station postings and self-travelling allowance and dearness allowance (TA/DA).

A notification has been issued by the PCAA HR deputy director in this regards.

According to the amended law, female workers will be posted at their home or near to home station. “However, no female employee can claim home station posting as a matter of right and can be posted anywhere in Pakistan on service exigencies,” it read.

Moreover, the self TA/DA facility has also ended by the higher authorities. According to the previous law, “Full TA/DA (for married employee) and self TA/DA (for bachelor / single employee) shall be admissible to personnel whose posting order issued due to operational reasons or after spending minimum of three years at a location, whereas, no TA/DA would be admissible if posting order is issued on compassionate / request basis.”

After the amendment, the competent authority will decide the admissibility of TA/DA at the time of approving postings and transfers considering the tenure of posting, service exigencies or on a request basis.

In July, PCAA had reduced the perks, medical and other allowances of the retired employees.

A notification was issued by the PCAA which stated that the special grant for the retired employees for constructing their houses has been ended. The authority cut pensions of retired additional directors up to Rs30,000.

The decision for cutting the perks of the retired workers was taken by the PCAA board in its 192nd session. The medical facility was ended for parents and children of the retired employees.

