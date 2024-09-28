web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 28, 2024
- Advertisement -

PCAA confirms helicopter crash in KP

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) confirmed today that an MI-8MTV-1 helicopter, operating under a wet lease from PANH Helicopters Russia, was involved in an emergency landing incident in Shewa due to engine failure.

The helicopter, with registration RA-24537 MSN 97518, was en route to Bannu from Islamabad after a stop to change passengers.

The statement further revealed that at 1315 hrs, the helicopter was forced to return to Shewa, where the tail rotor struck the ground during the landing, causing the aircraft to topple.

READ: Six killed, eight injured in North Waziristan helicopter crash

As per the released statement, a total of 21 people were onboarded, including six crew members, a safety officer, and 14 passengers. A search and rescue operation was initiated from Peshawar using a military helicopter for medical evacuation.

The helicopter, inducted to support M/s Mari Gas’s operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan, was nearing the expiration of its six-month wet lease today.

Under the lease, PANH Helicopters Russia was responsible for crew training and maintenance, with further investigation into the crash to be conducted by the Bureau of Safety Investigation (BASI).

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.