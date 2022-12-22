PCAA decides to establish task force at major airports

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has decided to establish task forces at major airports to facilitate the passengers of cancelled or delayed flights due to bad weather, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Foggy conditions are affecting flight operations in different parts of the country, resulting in cancellation and delayed flights.

The PCAA decided to form a task force at major airports to facilitate the passengers of the affected flights. The concerned airport manager will head the task force, the PCAA spokesperson said.

The task forces will provide maximum facilities to the affected passengers at the airports. The spokesperson said that the task forces will be responsible to resolve the passenger issues through the concerned airlines, Airports Security Force (ASF) and the Federal Investigation Agency.

Moreover, they will also be responsible to contact traffic police to avoid crowd situations in car parking and lane two. Furthermore, it will also make arrangements for the passengers’ accommodation and transportation.

The task force members will also inform the passengers and media about the weather updates. Moreover, the airlines were also asked to update the travellers regarding the modified departure time.

The task force will also ensure updating the latest information regarding the flights on the Flight Information Display System.

Comments