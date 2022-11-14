PCAA finalises landing schedule for flights during winter season

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has finalised the landing schedule for flights at Panjgur airport during the winter season, ARY News reported on Monday.

The civil aviation authority issued new guidelines for unscheduled flights at Panjgur airport besides issuing a NOTAM.

According to the NOTAM, unscheduled flights will be bound to inform the concerned authority 24 hours prior to the landing at Panjgur airport.

Earlier in the day, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight skidded off at Peshawar airport after landing due to bad weather.

As per details, the PIA flight narrowly escaped disaster due to the intelligence of the pilot, who controlled the flight with his presence of mind after it slipped in landing.

The plane got stuck near Taxi Way. The passengers were shifted to the lounge of the airport.

