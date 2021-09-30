PCAA imposes travel ban on unvaccinated passengers

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has imposed a ban on unvaccinated passengers from October 1 besides making PCR test mandatory for international travellers 72 hours before departure, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The PCAA issued a new set of travel instructions regarding the flights, banning the transportation of unvaccinated passengers. The international passengers have been directed to undergo mandatory PCR tests 72 hours before departure.

Moreover, the incoming passengers will undergo a mandatory rapid antigen test (RAT) at the airports upon their arrival in the country.

Following the new order, the international passengers will have to provide details through the Pass Track app being used to record-keeping of the travellers where they could submit their PCR reports and other information.

However, the passengers aged 15 years to 18 years were exempted from the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination certificates. The diplomats will also be exempted from undergoing COVID-19 RAT.

The travel restrictions will come into effect from October 1 as the outgoing passengers will not be allowed to travel aboard without possessing the COVID-19 vaccination certificates. The same restrictions will be applied to the passengers on domestic flights.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has made a Covid-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for air travel on its domestic flights.

According to a spokesperson for the national airline, unvaccinated people will not be able to travel on its inbound flights from October 1 (tomorrow).

