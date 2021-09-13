PCAA issues new instructions for flights using Afghanistan airspace

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has issued a new set of instructions for flights passing through and entering the airspace of Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

Under the new instruction, the civil aviation authority has directed to maintain a distance between aircraft due to the non-availability of the air traffic control system at the Kabul airport.

The PCAA issued three different NOTAMs in accordance with the guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

It stated that two aircraft must maintain a distance (longitudinal spacing from preceding traffic at the same level) of 15 minutes in Kabul airspace.

The instruction was given to avoid any difficulty for the passage of planes while passing through the Afghanistan airspace.

However, it could result in the delay of flights’ departure and arrival in Kabul. It further said that the planes entering Afghanistan airspace should ensure the implementation of Kabul FIR.

It read that Primary Surveillance Radar (PSR) and Secondary Surveillance Radar (SSR) are fully functional. It has been advised to the flights to follow the standard procedures of ICAO, whereas, the pilots shall ensure the implementation of ICAO’s laws for emergency descent.

On September 10, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had decided to resume flight operation to Kabul on Monday.

The national carrier had decided to resume its flight operation to Kabul from September 13 as the first flight was scheduled to depart for Afghanistan capital on Monday at 7:30 am.

The civil aviation authority of Afghanistan had granted permission to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to land at the Kabul airport.

The PIA spokesperson had said in a statement that the national carrier completed the preparations for the Kabul flight operation in which Airbus 320 aircraft will be used.