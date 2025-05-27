PCB announces commentary panel for Bangladesh series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the commentary panel for the upcoming PAK vs BAN T20I series.

The two sides are set to face off on Wednesday, May 28, in the first game of the three-match T20I series.

The second T20I will be held on Friday, May 30, while the third and final PAK vs BAN game of the series is scheduled on June 1.

Ahead of the series, the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced a five-member commentary panel, including former cricketers Aamir Sohail, Ramiz Raja, and Bazid Khan, alongside former Bangladesh cricketer Athar Ali Khan and notable commentator Mike Haysman.

Zainab Abbas will be the presenter for the three-match series.

As per the PCB, the PAK vs BAN series will be broadcast live on A Sports and Ten Sports in Pakistan, while the matches will be live-streamed on Tamasha and Tapmad in the country.

Read more: Mike Hesson confirms Babar, Rizwan in Pakistan white-ball plans

Cricbuzz will broadcast the games in the Middle East and North Africa, TSports and Tapmad in Bangladesh, ARY in the UK, Dialog in Sri Lanka, Super Sports in Africa and Willow TV in North America.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20I series:

Agha Salman(c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, and Naseem Shah.