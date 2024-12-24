PCB announces details of West Indies tour to Pakistan

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced details of the West Indies men’s cricket team’s tour for the two ICC World Test Championship matches.

As per the schedule announced by PCB, the West Indies cricket team will arrive in Islamabad on 6 January and start their campaign with a practice a three-day match against Pakistan Shaheens from 10-12 January at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

West Indies will take on Pakistan in back-to-back Tests in Multan. The first Test will be played from 17-21 January, while the second Test will be held from 25-29 January.

This will be the West Indies’ first Test tour of Pakistan in 19 years when they played three Tests in November 2006, while their last Test away Test series against Pakistan was in the UAE in October 2016. However, the West Indies have thrice toured Pakistan since April 2018 – once for the ODI series (June 2022) and twice for the T20I series (April 2018 and December 2021).

Pakistan are currently at NOo.07 in the ICC Test Championship ranking with slim chances to qualify for the final while West Indies rank last at No. 09.

Tour schedule

Three-day match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, January 10-12

First Test at Multan Cricket Stadium, January 17-21

Second Test at Multan Cricket Stadium, January 25-29