PCB announces schedule for Champions Cup

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the schedule for Champions One-Day Cup, starting from September 12.

The Champions One-Day Cup, featuring country’s 150 best of the best cricketers, will be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from 12-29 September with the opening match between Wolves and Panthers.

The PCB on Monday had announced the five champion mentors with their team names and 15-player squads to be unveiled in the coming days.

The 50-over tournament will be played on a single-league format with the matches to commence at 3pm. There will be three playoffs in four days with the final on Sunday, 29 September.

Except for the 16 September match between Lions and Panthers, which will commence at 9.30am local time, all other 13 matches will begin at 3pm.

Lions and Panthers will go toe to toe in a morning match to allow Pakistan women’s versus South Africa women’s T20I to be broadcast live.

Event schedule (all matches at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad; 16 Sep match will start at 9.30am, rest of the matches will start at 3pm):

Champions One-Day Cup schedule