PCB appoints Aqib Javed to key position

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday appointed former Pakistan Test fast bowler Aqib Javed as the Director High-Performance, ARY News reported quoting PCB.

Aqib represented Pakistan in 22 Tests and 163 ODIs from 1988 to 1998. He has previously served as the interim head coach of the Pakistan men’s team.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said, “To strengthen our cricket infrastructure, we are pleased to welcome Aqib Javed as the Director of High Performance. His appointment, alongside Mike Hesson as the white-ball Head Coach, marks a significant step forward in our strategic vision for Pakistan Cricket.

“Together, their expertise and leadership will play a pivotal role in the development, evolution and success of our national setup.”

Earlier today, Pakistan Cricket Board announced the appointment of Mike Hesson, as the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team effective from 26 May, 2025.

Hesson comes in to fill the post after evaluation of numerous applications received against the vacancy, which fell vacant after Pakistan men’s team tour to New Zealand in April.

Hesson had previously served as head coach of various international teams including New Zealand and Kenya. He is also currently serving as head coach of Islamabad United, who is the defending champions of HBL Pakistan Super League.

In a separate development, Pakistan Cricket Board announced resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 following the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that the remaining matches of the tournament will commence on May 17, with the grand final scheduled for May 25.