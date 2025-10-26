PCB Chairman fast-tracks new PSL agreements based on franchise valuation report

LAHORE: In preparation for a new 10-year agreement with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises, representatives of chartered firm EY Mena called on Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi, ARY News reported.

The representatives of the chartered firms presented a valuation report of the PSL. The PCB Chairman asked the representatives of the chartered firms various questions regarding the report.

Additionally, Mohsin Naqvi also directed the representatives of the chartered firms to meet every PSL franchise.

The PCB Chairman also instructed the early completion of new agreements with the PSL franchises.

On the other hand, it was decided in the meeting that the new agreement with the franchises will be signed on the basis of the valuation report.

The chartered firms will set the new market value of the franchises, as the contracts of the six franchises are ending in December this year.

It was also decided in the meeting that the number of franchises will be increased to eight for PSL Season 11. The meeting further decided that new agreements will be signed with the eligible franchises only.

The reiteration came amid a standoff between the PSL management and franchise Multan Sultans, who were accused by the PCB of violating several clauses listed in its 10-year contract.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PSL Salman Naseer and Chief Operating Officer (COO) PSL Sameer Syed also attended the meeting.

Earlier, Ali Tareen has been criticizing the PSL management since the conclusion of season 10, as he believes no new innovation has been done by the league to make PSL exciting.

However, his continuous criticism of the management has landed him in hot water as the PCB served a legal notice, demanding an apology over his behavior.

As things were looking like getting out of hand, he appeared on social media and issued a sarcastic apology video, which he ended by tearing PCB’s legal notice.

The notice alleged violations of several clauses in the PSL’s franchise agreement and demanded a public apology and retraction of his criticisms. He was even threatened to be blacklisted from the league.

Ali began the video by outlining the PCB’s ultimatum before questioning the board’s approach to conflict.

Like in the past, he once again expressed frustration over the communication gap between the management and the PSL franchises, stating that he never received “a single call, message, email, or invitation asking to meet and resolve these issues together.”

“Instead, I was served a legal notice,” he said. “If you were more competent, you would know these matters aren’t handled this way.”

Ali accused the management of being surrounded by “yes-men” and unable to accept criticism.

“This league belongs to the fans and to all of Pakistan, not to the handful of people currently running it,” he said.

The Sultans owner stated that his legal team saw no need for an apology, he proceeded to offer one, stating that he wants to improve the PSL.

His apology, however, served to reiterate all his previous complaints:

He apologised for “criticising the opening ceremony,” praising the “amazing” act of having “national stars… lip-sync”, wanting the ceremony to “start on time, finish on time, and that the mic should work properly” was going “too far.”

Ali addressed minor grievances mentioned in the notice as well.

Moreover, he proposed a simple solution: “call me over, offer me a cup of tea and a few biscuits, and let’s sit together and talk.”

He suggested they could agree to end public criticism and work together to improve the league.

The video concluded with Tareen tearing up the legal notice, a final act of defiance following his “apology.”

He ended his statement with, “So, I hope you like my apology video.”