PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi attends Abrar Ahmed valima reception in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed valima reception was held in Karachi on Monday night.

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi also attended the gathering. While the PCB Chairman congratulated the cricketer over his marriage.

Abrar Ahmed’s valima was a star-studded celebration were attended by fellow cricketers, team officials, and close friends, with warm moments, smiles in Karachi.

Pakistan test skipper Shan Masood, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, selection committee member Asad Shafique and others also attended.

Earlier, on October 4, mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed had tied the knot with Amna Raheem in Karachi.

According to sources, Abrar’s fiance is the choice of his parents, and the relationship has been made with the consent of both families.

The family sources said that the cricketer nikkah ceremony has already been held. Only the departure ceremony (rukhsati) were held.

It is worth noticing that Abrar Ahmed has been included in the announced Pakistan squad for the Test series against South Africa.

Moreover, he was also part of the Pakistani team squad that played the Asia Cup 2025 final against India last month.

Earlier in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, Abrar Ahmed and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga have won hearts worldwide after sharing a heartwarming display of mutual respect following the Men in Green’s Super Four victory over the Islanders in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan secured a five-wicket victory at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday to climb to second spot at the points table.

However, both Hasaranga and Ahmed had some tense moments on the field when the duo mimicked each other’s celebrations after taking wickets.