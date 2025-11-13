PCB Chairman personally guarantees security, resolves Sri Lankan team's reservations

RAWALPINDI: The three-match One Day International (ODI) series has been rescheduled slightly, as the remaining two matches will now be held on November 14 and 16 in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with the players of the Sri Lankan cricket team for about 90 minutes, sources said.

The PCB Chairman removed all the reservations of the Sri Lankan team members, and the players agreed to continue the tour as they accepted the assurances given by Mohsin Naqvi.

Mohsin Naqvi apprised the Sri Lankan cricketers that he himself would supervise the security for the cricket team and all the remaining matches.

The PCB Chairman even invited the families of the Sri Lankan cricket players to visit Pakistan to enjoy the matches.

Following the meeting with the PCB Chairman, no Sri Lankan players are returning to their country, as was reported earlier, as they were satisfied with the PCB Chairman’s assurance.

The PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, expressed gratitude to the Sri Lankan team for continuing their visit to the country after the blast in Islamabad.

He stated that the Sri Lankan team set the best precedent for passion and solidarity in the game, and their sportsmanship and friendship are praiseworthy.

All eight Sri Lankan players who had requested to return to their country have now agreed to continue their visit after the PCB’s assurance over security, sources said.

The players informed their team manager to cancel the tickets booked for their return.

Earlier, eight Sri Lankan players had requested their return to their country, while the Sri Lankan Cricket Board also held one-on-one meetings with each player and satisfied them, the sources added.

Federal Ministers for Information and Defence have expressed gratitude for the Sri Lankan Cricket Board’s decision to continue its team’s visit to Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, on his X handle, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Sri Lankan cricket team.

The Minister also stated that the Sri Lankan team has always supported cricket in Pakistan.

In his message to the Sri Lankan cricket team, he said, “Keep up the sportsman spirit.” He again thanked the team, saying, “We are honoured by your presence.”

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also thanked the Sri Lankan cricket team for sticking to its decision to visit Pakistan, while he also praised the team for their display of the game.

Khawaja Asif expressed his best wishes for the team and extended Pakistan’s gratitude for continuing its visit to Pakistan.