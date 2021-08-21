PCB chairman slot: PM Imran Khan summons Ehsan Mani

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani on Monday for a meeting which would decide his future as PCB chief, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PM Khan will meet Mani at PM House on Monday to get a briefing from him over his three-year performance as PCB chairman. The premier is expected to decide his future in the meeting.

Earlier, ARY News reported that Mani will not be getting an extension as PCB’s chairman. His three-years regime will end on September 4.

Moreover, reports, while citing sources, disclosed that PM Khan is considering former Test cricketer Ramiz Raja or Jawad Sajid as the next PCB chairman. He will nominate both the names in BoG and one out of them will become PCB chairman after BoG members’ votes.

It must be noted that PM Khan has already appointed Justice (r) Azmat Saeed as the election commissioner to hold the PCB chairman elections.