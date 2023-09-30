What the future holds for Babar Azam’s captaincy

Prolific batter Babar Azam is leading Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and his leadership came under discussion again as the PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf shared his views on whether he would remain captain after the tournament.

Babar Azam’s captaincy came under questioning following Pakistan’s defeat in the Asia Cup 2023. He was criticized for his approach, bowling options and field settings in the continental tournament.

The cricket fans and former players had lambasted the batter, accusing him of selecting players for the World Championships on the basis of their friendships.

Zaka Ashraf appeared in the ARY News show Bouncer and talked about the country’s cricketing affairs and other aspects of the game.

When asked what was Babar Azam’s future as Pakistan captain after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the PCB Chairman said the right-handed batter is a prolific cricketer and was impressed with his skills.

He urged the Pakistan Cricket Team to give their all in their bid for the second 50-over title, adding that the management back home will sit with the skipper and devise a strategy to overcome the shortcomings.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan suffered a setback before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 began as the Green Shirts lost their warmup game to New Zealand by five wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.