31.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Advertisement -

What the future holds for Babar Azam’s captaincy

Shoaib Jatt
By Shoaib Jatt
|

TOP NEWS

Shoaib Jatt
Shoaib Jatt

Prolific batter Babar Azam is leading Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and his leadership came under discussion again as the PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf shared his views on whether he would remain captain after the tournament. 

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Babar Azam’s captaincy came under questioning following Pakistan’s defeat in the Asia Cup 2023. He was criticized for his approach, bowling options and field settings in the continental tournament. 

The cricket fans and former players had lambasted the batter, accusing him of selecting players for the World Championships on the basis of their friendships. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Babar Azam (@babarazam)

Zaka Ashraf appeared in the ARY News show Bouncer and talked about the country’s cricketing affairs and other aspects of the game. 

When asked what was Babar Azam’s future as Pakistan captain after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the PCB Chairman said the right-handed batter is a prolific cricketer and was impressed with his skills. 

Related – ICC World Cup 2023: Babar Azam asks nation for prayers

He urged the Pakistan Cricket Team to give their all in their bid for the second 50-over title, adding that the management back home will sit with the skipper and devise a strategy to overcome the shortcomings.  

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan suffered a setback before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 began as the Green Shirts lost their warmup game to New Zealand by five wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.