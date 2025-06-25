IHC reserves verdict on petition against PCB chairman’s appointment

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a petition challenging the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Acting Chief Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfaraz Dogar heard the case and reserved the judgment. The IHC is expected to announce a short verdict later today.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment was unlawful, claiming that the caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, did not have the authority to appoint the PCB chairman. The lawyer further stated that only an elected prime minister can serve as the patron-in-chief of the PCB.

The petitioner urged the court to declare the appointment of the PCB chairman null and void.

In response, the PCB’s lawyer maintained that Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment was made in accordance with the law. He added that the incumbent Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has raised no objections regarding the appointment.

Notably, Mohsin Naqvi was elected unopposed as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman in 2024.

As per details, the elections were held at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore, where Punjab’s caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi was elected unopposed as the 37th chief of the PCB.