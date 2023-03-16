PCB changes date for PSL 8 final

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that the final of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight will be played on March 18 (Saturday) instead of March 19 (Sunday), ARY News reported.

Najam Sethi, chairman of the PCB management committee, announced that the final of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight has been rescheduled due to the rain forecast on March 19.

Keeping the rain forecast into account, PCB and franchises agreed to reschedule the final from March 19 to March 18, tweeted Sethi.

Rain looms over the HBL PSL 8 Final. @TheRealPCB and Franchises are anxious that the Final should not be disrupted. Therefore, we have decided to reschedule the HBL PSL Final from 19 Mar ’23 to Saturday, 18 Mar ’23. Tickets already purchased for the Final will remain valid. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) March 16, 2023

“Rain looms over the HBL PSL 8 Final. [The PCB] and Franchises are anxious that the Final should not be disrupted,” Sethi wrote on Twitter.

“Therefore, we have decided to reschedule the HBL PSL Final from 19 Mar ’23 to Saturday, 18 Mar ’23,” he announced.

The PCB management committee chairman also shared that the tickets already bought for the final will also remain valid despite the change in schedule.

It is pertinent to mention that Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi are in the race to play the final against already-qualified Multan Sultans.

Zalmi and United face each other in the first eliminator today, the winner of which will go on to face Qalandars, who faltered against Sultans in the qualifier on Wednesday.

Notably, the first eliminator between United and Zalmi also faced slight interruption as light rain delayed the toss of the all-important clash.

