PCB confirms Australia’s tour to Pakistan for T20I series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday confirmed Australia’s tour of Pakistan for a three-match T20 International series.

The series serves as crucial game time for both sides ahead of the all-important ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2026, where Pakistan are placed in Group A and Australia in Group B.

As per details, the Australian team will travel to Pakistan at the end of January for a three-match T20I series.

All three matches will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the series beginning on 29 January, followed by matches on 31 January and 1 February, announced PCB.

The Australian T20 squad is scheduled to arrive in Lahore on Wednesday, 28 January. The toss for each match will take place at 5:30 pm local time.

This will mark Australia’s third tour of Pakistan since March 2022. During that tour, Australia played a Test series, three ODIs, and a T20 match.

Additionally, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 featured three matches in Pakistan, including a single T20 at Gaddafi Stadium, where Australia defeated Pakistan by three wickets.

Complete schedule

1st T20I – Thursday, 29 January – 6pm PKT

2nd T20I – Saturday, 31 January – 6pm PKT

3rd T20I – Sunday, 1 February – 6pm PKT