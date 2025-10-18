PCB confirms tri-series will go ahead

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the upcoming home T20I tri-series will go ahead as planned, despite the withdrawal of Afghanistan following cross-border tensions.

A PCB spokesperson stated that the series, scheduled from November 17 to 29, will proceed according to the original timeline.

The board is currently exploring options to bring in a replacement team, with a final announcement expected soon.

According to sources, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has been approached as a potential participant to fill the void left by Afghanistan.

The series was originally set to feature Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.

The withdrawal from Afghanistan came late on Friday, reportedly in response to recent cross-border unrest that resulted in the deaths of three local cricketers in the Urgun district.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) stated that the players had travelled from Urgun to Sharana, in Paktika province near the Pakistan border, to take part in a friendly match when the attack occurred.

Despite the setback, the PCB remains committed to hosting the series and ensuring uninterrupted international cricket at home.