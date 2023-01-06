PCB decides to hold women’s T20 league matches during PSL 8

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to hold five Women T20 League matches alongside the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as test run before holding a full event, ARY News reported on Friday quoting sources.

The decision for the Women T20 marches during PSL 8 was taken in a meeting of PSL General Council in Lahore with PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi in the chair.

The meeting decided that franchises of the PSL will organise matches of women’s league during the PSL while the inaugural edition the league will be held in September-October this year

The decision to hold the women’s league along the same lines of the PSL first announced former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, who was ousted following the shake-up of the board that saw the management committee headed by his predecessor Sethi take over.

Sources say that the schedule for the PSL will be announced in a week’s time as tentative dates had to be discussed with the Punjab government to obtain security clearance.

