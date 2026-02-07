Pakistan denies writing to ICC over India match boycott

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has categorically rejected claims made by Indian media that it wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC) refusing to play the T20 World Cup league match against India on February 15, ARY News reported.

PCB spokesman Amir Mir, clarifying the matter, stated that the board has not made any such contact with the ICC. “We reject the false claims made by Indian journalist Vikrant Gupta,” Mir said.

He further accused the Indian media of spreading misinformation, adding, “Have patience; it will soon be revealed who actually contacted whom.”

He added: “As usual, sections of Indian media are busy circulating fiction. A little patience and time will clearly show who actually went knocking and who didn’t.”

Earlier, a post issued by the Government of Pakistan’s official X account said the government had granted permission to the Pakistan team to travel to Sri Lanka for the tournament, but that “the Pakistan cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15 February 2026 against India”.

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India. — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 1, 2026

The statement did not specify a reason for that decision. The full post on X was as follows: “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India.” It is understood the PCB is yet to write to the ICC informing them of the boycott.