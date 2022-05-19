PCB increases retired cricketers’ pension by Rs100,000.

Lahore: Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja has announced to increase pensions of retired Pakistan cricketers by Rs100,000, ARY News reported.

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja announced the increase in pensions of retired cricketers in a video message on Thursday.

The video message was shared by PCB’s official account on Twitter.

The caption on the video message read, “𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧: Ramiz Raja unveils revised PCB Players’ Welfare Policy with increase in former cricketers’ pension amounts and annual inflationary increases. 👏”

According to the statment, first grade retired players peniosn has been increased from Rs54,000 to Rs1,54,000, second grade players’ pension has been increased from Rs48,000 to Rs1,48,000. Pension of third grade reitred cirickets has gone up to Rs1,42,000.

The PCB head said that the step has been taken amid increasing rate of inflation. Pensions of deceased retired cricketers can be received by their spouse, he added.

The pensions will be adjusted every year with respect to the rate of inflation, he said.

The PCB’s benevolent fund is already in place, retired players can benefit from that too, he added.

