PCB moves second Bangladesh Test from Karachi to Rawalpindi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced shifting the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

In a statement on Sunday, the PCB said that the decision was taken owing to the ongoing construction and renovation works being done at the National Bank Stadium Karachi.

“Given that construction must continue uninterrupted to ensure the venue is operationally ready for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB, after consulting all stakeholders and reviewing operational and logistical matters, has decided to hold both Tests in Rawalpindi, as per the PCB’s statement.

According to the cricket governing body, the dust from the construction work could also affect the health and well-being of the players, officials, broadcasters, and media.

While the PCB had earlier decided to hold the second Test without spectators in Karachi, it has announced that spectators will be able to watch the game live in Rawalpindi.

“At this stage, we will not like to speculate on the hosting of the second Test in Karachi from 15-19 October and will continue to work closely with the architects and construction experts on the safe and secure hosting of the match, while keeping the England and Wales Cricket Board updated,” the Pakistan Cricket Board stated in the statement.

It is pertinent to mention that the Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.

The first Test between the two teams is scheduled from August 21 to 25 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium while the second game will be played from August 30 to September 4 at the same venue.

Pakistan’s Test squad: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Aamir Jamal (subject to Fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk) and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh’s Test squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Syed Khaled Ahmed.