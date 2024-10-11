PCB names new selection committee after Pakistan’s humiliating defeat against England

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made changes to the national selection committee following Pakistan’s humiliating defeat against England in the first Multan Test.

Pakistan suffered an innings defeat against England in the Multan Test despite scoring 556 runs in the first innings.

As per the PCB press release, the new selection committee now includes Aleem Dar, Aqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali and Hasan Cheema as voting members.

Aleem Dar stepped down from the International Cricket Council (ICC) Elite Panel of Umpires after 19 years in 2023 but remained involved in domestic matches and international matches within Pakistan.

In September, Dar retired from professional umpiring after the recently held Champions One Day Cup 2024.

England defeated Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test played at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Spinner Jack Leach grabbed four wickets to help England beat Pakistan by and innings and 47 runs in the first Test in Multan on Friday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The defeat marked a new low for Pakistan as they become the first team in Test cricket history to suffer an innings defeat after scoring over 500 runs in their first innings.

This stunning loss extends their losing streak to six consecutive Test matches and marks their seventh defeat in the last nine home matches.

Since 2022, Pakistan’s home record has been dismal, with zero wins, six losses, and four draws in ten matches, resulting in a win percentage of 0%.