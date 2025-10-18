PCB issues statement about change in ODI captaincy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has put rumors aside regarding the change in ODI captaincy involving pacer Shahen Shah Afridi.

It is reported that pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is potentially a top candidate to replace wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan as the national ODI captain.

In a statement, the cricket board confirmed that no final decision has been made regarding the ODI captaincy for the upcoming home series against South Africa.

Read more: Shaheen to replace Rizwan as ODI captain, report

A PCB spokesperson stated that head coach Mike Hesson has officially written to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, recommending a joint meeting of the Selection Committee and Advisory Committee to finalise the captaincy issue.

According to the board, Chairman Naqvi has forwarded the request to both committees, which are set to convene on October 20, where the final call on who will lead Pakistan in the ODI format is expected to be made.

The clarification comes amid growing speculations that Shaheen Shah Afridi is being considered to replace Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan’s ODI captain following a run of disappointing results in the format.

Pakistan’s struggles in 50-over cricket have been evident this year.

The team failed to progress beyond the first round of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, before enduring a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand and a 2-1 series loss to the West Indies.