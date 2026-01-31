PCB postpones Pakistan T20 World Cup jersey launch

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has postponed the unveiling ceremony of the team’s official jersey for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, sources confirmed on Thursday.

According to details, the PCB was planning to reveal the players’ official kit after the toss of the second T20I against Australia at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

However, the ceremony has now been delayed due to what insiders described as unavoidable circumstances.

The development comes at a time when uncertainty continues to surround Pakistan’s participation in the mega event, which is set to begin on February 7 across India and Sri Lanka.

Sources further revealed that the PCB is expected to make its final decision regarding Pakistan’s participation on Monday, following key consultations at the highest level.

Notably, Pakistan are currently scheduled to begin their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on 7 February, and have been placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, as well as the USA and Namibia.

Under the tournament’s hybrid model, Pakistan’s group-stage matches are planned to be held in Sri Lanka, despite India being one of the co-hosts.

The situation surrounding Pakistan’s participation intensified last week when the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland for the tournament after the former refused to travel to India.

The move has caused unease within the PCB, which publicly backed Bangladesh’s stance during the dispute.