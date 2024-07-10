PCB removes Wahab Riaz as senior team manager

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has removed former cricketer Wahab Riaz as senior manager of the Pakistan men’s cricket team, ARY News reported quoting sources.

Sources revealed that team manager Mansoor Rana was also removed from his position.

The PCB has decided to bring in new faces to the team management ahead of the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

Wahab Riaz was also expelled from the seven-member Pakistan Men’s Cricket Selection Committee yesterday, along with former cricketer Abdul Razzaq.

The shakeup in the national men’s team’s selection committee is a part of the “major surgery”, hinted at by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

This decision follows Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2024, where the team failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Following Pakistan’s two consecutive defeats in the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, PCB Chairman Naqvi hinted at a major surgery in the team

Addressing a press conference in New York on June 10, after Pakistan’s gut-wrenching defeat to India, Naqvi said the defeat was disappointing in every way.

“It seemed that a minor surgery would suffice for the Pakistan cricket team, but after the extremely poor performance, it has become clear that the team needs major surgery,” the PCB chairman said.