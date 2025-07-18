PCB responds to former captain Sana Mir’s ‘misleading’ social media post

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) responded to former women’s cricket captain Sana Mir’s criticism of the scheduling of a domestic tournament on Friday.

In an X post earlier today, Mir lamented the decision to schedule the domestic 50-over tournament after the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

The former Pakistan captain was of the view that the domestic tournament should have been scheduled before the international tournament.

“Why would anyone schedule a National 50 over tournament at the same time when the ODI World Cup is happening? Why not before?” Sana Mir wrote in her post.

When a user noted that the PCB domestic tournament would begin after the culmination of the World Cup 2025, the former Pakistan captain questioned the logic behind scheduling the event after the ODI World Cup 2025.

“What’s the point of 50 over National Championship after the WC when you are only playing 3 ODI in the build up? Important to do constructive criticism for the betterment of the country rather than praising inefficiency,” she wrote in her post.

Following her comment, the Pakistan Cricket Board clarified that the upcoming domestic tournament will mark the start of a new season for Pakistan’s women cricketers.

An official from the PCB Women’s Wing labelled her comments “factually inaccurate,” urging Sana Mir to verify her facts before making public comments.

“The preceding one-day cycle concludes with the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka,” as the official.

“Addressing Sana Mir’s concerns about the alleged scheduling of a ‘hasty’ one-day tournament in an already packed calendar, the PCB reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the physical and mental wellbeing of its players,” the official said.