PCB resumes domestic cricket after Pakistan-India ceasefire

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the resumption of men’s domestic cricket events following a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

In a statement, the PCB confirmed that domestic cricket activities, which had been briefly postponed due to the prevailing situation in the country, will now resume.

Starting today, the Regional Intra-District Challenge Cup and Inter-District U19 One-Day Tournament are back in action, ensuring competitive cricket continues at the grassroots level. Additionally, the President’s Trophy Grade II, which was also affected by the postponement, will restart from 14 May.

According to the revised schedule, the quarter-finals of the tournament will be played from 19 to 21 May, while the semi-finals will take place from 24 to 26 May. The final of the tournament will be held from 28 to 31 May.

The PCB reiterated its commitment to fostering domestic cricket and providing opportunities for players to showcase their talent at various levels.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Super League management has initiated contact with foreign players in a bid to resume the remaining matches of PSL 10, ARY News reported on Monday, citing well-placed sources.

The remaining fixtures of PSL 10 were shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after an Indian drone hit the Rawalpindi Stadium. Later on, the guidance of the PM Sharif, PCb cancelled the PSL 10 due to increasing tensions with India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board lauded the efforts and support of its partners, PSL 10 franchises, participating players, broadcasters, and sponsors.

“Cricket, while being a unifying force and a source of joy, must take a respectful pause when the country is facing such callous opposition,” the PCB said.

Sources said, discussions are currently ongoing regarding the availability of international players, insiders confirm.