PCB shares health update on Muhammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday shared an update regarding the health of wicket-keeper batter Muhammad Rizwan and middle-order batter Ifran Khan Niazi amid the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand.

According to a statement, PCB Medical Panel yesterday received radiology reports of Rizwan and Irfan Khan.

“After reviewing the reports and in consultation with the Pakistan team management, it has been decided to rest the two players from Thursday’s and Saturday’s T20Is against New Zealand”, the statement noted.

The two players will work on their rehabilitation with the PCB Medical Panel at National Cricket Academy (NCA).

It is pertinent to mention here that Rizwan experienced discomfort in his right hamstring while batting in the third T20I against New Zealand on Sunday.

The right-handed batter, who had scored 23 not out from 22 balls before leaving the field and being retired hurt, withdrew from the match as a precautionary measure.

With the five-match series squared off at 1-1, both teams will now travel to Lahore where the last two T20Is will be played on April 25 and 27 respectively.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haseebullah (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

Reserves: Mohammad Ali, Agha Salman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

New Zealand squad:

Michael Bracewell (c), Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Zak Foulkes, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi.