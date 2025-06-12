PCB shares update on PSL 10 ticket refund process

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for fans to claim a refund of tickets for the rescheduled Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 matches.

In a statement on Thursday, the PCB said that the ticket refund process will begin on Monday, June 16.

“The tickets refund process of the HBL Pakistan Super League X matches which could not take place in Multan and Rawalpindi due to rescheduling of fixtures will commence on Monday, 16 June,” as per the Pakistan Cricket Board.

According to the statement, the refund process for the rescheduled PSL 10 games will run through June 20.

“Physical tickets refund will be available at designated TCS Express Centres. The tickets will be processed daily from Monday to Friday between 10am to 4pm from Lahore’s Gulberg Office, Multan’s Area Office, Rawalpindi Main Express Centre, Bahawalpur’s Main Express Centre Model Town, Rahim Yar Khan’s Station Office and Islamabad’s I/9 Express Centre,” as per the PCB.

Fans are required to present the original, untampered tickets along with the CNIC of the purchaser to claim a refund.

Once the documents are verified by the TCS staff, fans will get a refund of the tickets they purchased for the PSL 10 games, which were rescheduled due to the border tensions between Pakistan and India last month.

“The tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded in the account used at the time of the purchase and therefore there is no need for the purchaser to visit the Express Centres,” according to the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The PCB urged corporate clients to must provide their account details via email for the refunds to be transferred.