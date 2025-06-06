PCB, Sindh govt to jointly upgrade Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Sindh government will join hands to undertake the upgradation of Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad, as per international standards.

It was decided during a meeting between Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah at the former’s office in Islamabad.

Promotion of cricket, holding of international matches and restoration of different stadia in Sindh came under discussion during the meeting.

A PCB team will visit Niaz stadium, Hyderabad next week and revisit facilities at the stadium as part of the report to be submitted to the Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, speaking on the occasion, said the Sindh government will provide financial assistance to the PCB in the upgradation and renovation work at the Niaz stadium under directions of the President Asif Ali Zardari.

Read more: PCB announces appointment of new white-ball head coach

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said the cricket’s governing body in the country is working on new cricketing venues in the country, adding that restoration of international cricket in Hyderabad and Faisalabad is his first priority.

He said the Pakistan Cricket Board will make an effort to hold an international match at the Niaz stadium during the current year. The last international ODI match at the stadium was held in 2008.

Provincial Minister Jam Khan Shoro and COO PCB Sumair Ahmed Syed were present during the meeting.