PCB slaps Rs5mn fine on each player over poor performance in T20 World Cup

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to impose a fine of Rs 5 million on each player following the team’s disappointing campaign at the T20 World Cup 2026, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to sources, the PCB has communicated clearly to players that financial benefits will now be strictly tied to performance.

The PCB is also reportedly considering changes to the squad, including the possibility of dropping key players such as Babar Azam from T20 sqaud, as part of a broader overhaul.

Pakistan’s shortcomings were laid bare during their lacklustre T20 World Cup campaign, which ended Saturday when the team failed to reach the semi-finals.

From the captain Salman Agha, who was criticised for not being a T20 player, to slow batting rates and the use of all-rounders not up to the job, Pakistan were shown to be behind the times in the rapid-fire format.

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes there is a huge gulf in standard between Pakistan and the top sides such as India, West Indies, South Africa and England.

“Other teams have evolved to the demands of Twenty20 cricket, but neither our team nor our players meet those standards,” Akmal told AFP.

“It is like other teams are playing on the moon and we are on earth. We only beat smaller teams but lose to top teams.”

Pakistan had high hopes for the T20 World Cup after sweeping Australia 3-0 in a pre-tournament series.