PCB tightens fitness test standards after Bangladesh whitewash

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has enforced strict measures to ensure players’ fitness after the team was whitewashed by Bangladesh in the recently concluded Test series, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the PCB has decided to hand central contracts to the players after evaluating the results of the fitness test, likely to begin on September 7.

In this regard, the cricket-governing body has raised the passing criteria to 60%, from the international benchmark of 50%.

Additionally, players will be required to complete a 2-kilometer trial run within eight minutes along with a series of three runs, each within 10 seconds.

Further, the fitness test will include a range of physical challenges, including bench presses, skinfold measurements, bench pulls, squats, and jumps.

As per sources, the new measures introduced by PCB are likely to result in the reduction of centrally contracted players to 25, down from 30 last year.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan faced a historic whitewash at the hands of Bangladesh at home.

The visitors won the two-match Test series 2-0 after outclassing the home side in every department during games played in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, England are set for a tour to Pakistan in October for the three-match Test series as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.

The two teams will face off in Multan on October 7 in the opening Test, with England expected to land in the country on October 2.