PCB to conduct players’ fitness test ahead of Bangladesh Tests

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to conduct a fitness test of the national cricketers ahead of the home Test series against Bangladesh.

The PCB is set to call the players, likely to be included in the Pakistan squad, for a fitness test on August 9.

Day after their arrival, the Pakistan cricket team players will undergo a fitness test on August 10.

Additionally, the Pakistan Cricket Board is also considering calling the centrally contracted players for the fitness test.

Details further suggested that the Pakistan cricketers will undergo a total of five to six fitness tests in order to be physically tested as per the international criteria.

Last month, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced a series of measures for the betterment of the Pakistan cricket team following the poor T20 World Cup 2024 performance.

In an informal conversation with reporters in Lahore, the PCB chairman stated that players who do not participate in domestic cricket will be barred from playing internationally.

PCB chief announced that national cricketers who are seeking NOCs for domestic leagues will be denied due to the Test series.

Notably, various fitness assessments, including the Yo-Yo test, were made mandatory for the national cricketers.

Following the announcement of the measures, PCB denied the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to fast bowler Naseem Shah to play The Hundred.

His application for the NOC was dismissed to protect him from injuries since he plays in all three formats for the national team and faced some fitness challenges last year, reports said.

Days later, the PCB denied NOCs to white-ball captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for Global T20 Canada 2024.

The board noted that the three are all-format cricketers and their services are expected to be required in the upcoming eight months during which Pakistan will play nine Tests, 14 ODIs, and nine T20Is.