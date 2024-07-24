PCB to send Wahab Riaz to Maldives for ICC’s coaching workshop

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that former selection committee member Wahab Riaz will feature in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) coaching workshop in Maldives.

“The ICC will hold a two-day High-Performance workshop in Maldives on 29-30 July. Former Test cricketer Wahab Riaz and former international cricketer Shahid Anwar (head coach National Cricket Academy) will participate in the workshop,” the PCB said in a statement.

According to the statement, the workshop is aimed at providing information on the latest coaching techniques along with ways to identify and develop talent from the grassroots level.

Additionally, General Manager Academies Dr. Imran Abbas will also feature in a four-day ICC Level-2 Tutors training course scheduled in Malé from July 24.

The workshop is also part of ICC’s training and education programme to equip the member countries with quality Level 2 tutors who will then train coaches.

ICC assigned former Pakistan cricketer Iqbal Sikander and former Bangladesh Test captain Amin-ul-Islam to conduct the course.

It is pertinent to mention that Wahab Riaz along with former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq were axed from the seven-member selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board on July 10.

The reshuffle in the selection committee came weeks after Pakistan’s early exit from the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024.

Several media outlets reported that Riaz was found exerting pressure on the selection committee in the team’s selection, an accusation he denied.

Following the official announcement of his removal, the former pace bowler took to X to refute such rumours, saying that everything done during his stint in the PCB was on record.

“I don’t agree with the statements being discussed about adding pressure to the members of the selection committee; how can 1 vote dominate 6? Everything is documented on record in the meeting minutes,” Wahab Riaz wrote.