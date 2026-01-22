PCB unveils match officials for Pakistan-Australia T20I series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the match officials for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia, starting 29 January.

The series will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, from 29 January to 1 February. The games will start at 4pm PKT with the coin toss set to take place at 3.30pm PST.

ICC International Panel Match Referee Ali Naqvi will lead the playing control team in all three matches.

The second game will be his 50th T20I as match referee, as he officiated his first game in the format at the same venue in April 2023.

Ahsan Raza, member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will be one of the on-field umpires during the first two T20Is, while Asif Yaqoob of the ICC Emerging Panel of Umpires and Rashid Riaz of the ICC International Panel of Umpires will join him on the field in the first and second T20Is, respectively.

Rashid, the fourth umpire in the first T20I, will join Nasir Hussain of the ICC International Panel of Umpires in the third T20I to perform the on-field duties with PCB National Elite Panel of Umpires member Zulfiqar Jan being the fourth umpire.

Apart from being the fourth umpire in the second game, Nasir will begin the series as the third umpire, while Asif and Tariq Rasheed of the PCB National Elite Panel of Umpires will perform the third umpire duties in the second and third T20I, respectively.

1st T20I – 29 January – Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob – on-field umpires, Nasir Hussain – third umpire, Rashid Riaz – fourth umpire, Ali Naqvi – match referee

2nd T20I – 31 January – Ahsan Raza and Rashid Riaz – on-field umpires, Asif Yaqoob – third umpire, Nasir Hussain fourth Umpire, Ali Naqvi – match referee

3rd T20I – 1 February – Rashid Riaz and Nasir Hussain – on-field umpires, Tariq Rasheed – third umpire, Zulfiqar Jan – fourth umpire, Ali Naqvi – match referee