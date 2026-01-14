PCB unveils Pakistan, Australia T20I series schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed the schedule for the three-match home T20I series against Australia.

The three-match T20I series will take place on 29, 31 January and 1 February at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Australia’s T20I squad will arrive in Lahore on Wednesday, 28 January. The coin toss in all three matches is set to take place at 5.30 pm PST (Pakistan Standard Time) with the first ball expected to be bowled at 6:00 pm PST.

The series serves as crucial game time for both sides ahead of the all-important ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2026, where Pakistan are placed in Group A and Australia in Group B.

This will also be Australia’s third trip to Pakistan since March-April 2022, when they played a three-match Test and ODI series followed by a solitary T20I.

They played three of their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in the country as well.

Australia bagged a close three-wicket win in the only T20I they played at the Gaddafi Stadium on 5 April 2022

“We are excited and look forward to hosting Australia for the three-match T20I series here in Lahore,” said COO PCB, Sumair Ahmed Syed.

“The tour marks a blockbuster beginning of the year for Pakistan Cricket fans, and I urge them to turn out in numbers during the series to support both the teams as they put the final touches to their T20 World Cup preparations.

“I’m sure the Gaddafi Stadium has become a familiar sight for the Australian Cricket team as they have played a Test, five ODIs and a T20I here since March 2022.”

Pakistan vs Australia series schedule

1st T20I – Thursday, 29 January – 6pm PKT

2nd T20I – Saturday, 31 January – 6pm PKT

3rd T20I – Sunday, 1 February – 6pm PKT