PCB unveils PSL 11 schedule, with Lahore to host opener and final

The 44-match HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) will take place across six venues from 26 March to 3 May, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced today.

Among the six venues – Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi – Faisalabad and Peshawar will host HBL PSL matches for the first time.

For the first time, eight teams will participate in the PCB’s marquee event, HBL PSL, which has successfully completed 10 years and is set to enter a new era with its 11th edition.

The eight participating teams in the 39-day event are Hyderabad Kingsmen, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Rawalpindi Pindiz.

Among the eight sides, Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindi Pindiz are the two new teams added following the HBL PSL Auction, acquired for PKR 175 crore and PKR 245 crore, respectively.

As per the schedule, each team will play 10 matches, with top four sides qualifying for the knock-out stage comprising Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and the Final scheduled from 28 April to 3 May. The final will take place at the PCB headquarters, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, 3 May. The final will also have a reserve day, which is Monday, 4 May.

The tournament will also see 12 double-headers taking place with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting three double-headers.

Gaddafi Stadium:

Gaddafi Stadium will host 15 matches in total which include the opening match on 26 March between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen. The venue hosted the first HBL PSL match on Pakistan soil (final) in 2017 and also staged the finals of the 2022, 2023 and 2025 editions.

Lahore Qalandars – winners of the 2022, 2023 and 2025 editions will play at least five matches at Gaddafi Stadium with the much-anticipated clash between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings scheduled for 29 March. The venue will also host three double-headers on 29 March, 19 April and 25 April.

Imran Khan Cricket Stadium:

The venue, previously known as Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium last hosted an international match (ODI) 20 years ago between Pakistan and India on 6 February 2006. The stadium will host its first-ever HBL PSL match on 28 March between Peshawar Zalmi and Rawalpindi Pindiz, which will be an afternoon fixture.

The stadium is currently hosting matches of the National T20 Cup.

Iqbal Stadium:

Faisalabad will host seven HBL PSL matches in the upcoming edition, marking the first time the city will stage HBL PSL fixtures. Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will play four matches at the venue, while Peshawar Zalmi, winners of the 2017 edition, will feature in three matches.

The first match at the venue will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United on Thursday, 9 April as an afternoon fixture.

Multan Cricket Stadium:

Multan will host four evening matches, all featuring home side Multan Sultans. The first fixture at the venue will be played on Wednesday, 1 April, between Multan Sultans (2021 winners) and Hyderabad Kingsmen.

National Bank Stadium:

National Bank Stadium, formerly known as National Stadium Karachi hosted the HBL PSL finals in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2024. The venue will host six matches in the upcoming edition.

Karachi Kings (2020 winners) and Hyderabad Kingsmen will play three matches each at the venue, while Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will feature in two matches each. The first match at the venue will be played between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday, 8 April.

A new rivalry between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Karachi Kings will also take place at the venue on Saturday, 11 April.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium:

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including one Qualifier, in the upcoming edition. The venue which hosted ICC Champions Trophy fixtures last year, will also stage two double-headers on 2 April and 26 April.

With the inclusion of two new teams, Islamabad United and Rawalpindi Pindiz will serve as home sides at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The venue will host six matches of Islamabad United and five matches of Rawalpindi Pindiz.

Both sides will face each other at least twice in the group stage, with the first match scheduled for 4 April and the second on 23 April.