PCB unveils PSL 11 window

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi announced the official window for the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Pakistan’s Premier T20 competition is scheduled to take place from 26 March to 3 May, 2026.

The confirmation of the HBL PSL 11 window marks a significant milestone as preparations intensify for the league’s next phase of expansion.

The Pakistan Cricket Board will also host the New Teams Auction on 8 January, 2026 at the Islamabad Convention Centre, where the rights for two new HBL PSL franchises will be offered.

The auction will be broadcasted, providing transparency and global visibility to prospective investors and cricket fans worldwide.

The HBL PSL continues to attract strong international interest, reflecting the league’s growing commercial strength, expanding global footprint and long-term growth potential.

Recent engagements with global stakeholders have underlined confidence in the league’s business model and its positioning among the world’s leading T20 competitions.

Recognised for its high-quality cricket, competitive balance and role in developing elite international talent, the HBL PSL has firmly established itself as a premier global T20 league.