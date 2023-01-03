PCB’s YouTube channel hacked

LAHORE: The official YouTube channel of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) got hacked on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the board’s officials, the hackers have also changed the logo of the PCB’s YouTube channel.

There were more than 4.4 million subscribers on the channel, and above 5000 videos were uploaded that had been privatized by the hackers.

The YouTube team of PCB had been trying to contact YouTube management to sort out the issue. However, the hackers had not shared any demand as yet.

