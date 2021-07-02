COAS Bajwa responded to lawmakers’ questions during PCNS session

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had responded to questions raised by the opposition leaders including Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and Mohsin Dawar besides answering queries of other lawmakers during yesterday’s session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS), citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

The civil-military leadership adopted a unanimous stance regarding the national security in the PCNS session yesterday which was attended by parliamentarians from government and opposition sides and briefed by the military top command on regional developments.

It was a closed-door session held under the chair of National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser while more details of the discussions came forth today.

The army chief briefed that Pakistan will not provide bases to any country nor its soil will be used against anyone. He also assured that the armed forces will completely follow the government’s policies.

COAS Bajwa responded all questions raised by the lawmakers during the PCNS session that had been continued for more than seven hours.

Sources told ARY News that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari questioned the absence of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the PCNS session.

The government lawmakers responded that the premier wanted to join the important but Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) opposed it. When contacted by NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, the PML-N leadership had threatened to walk out if PM Khan joins the meeting.

Sources revealed that PML-N lawmakers including the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif kept standing near the army chief. Sharif had acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces in his speech.

The PML-N president had criticised the Afghan policy during the tenure of late General Ziaul Haq. He also said that terrorism had entered its peak phase when PML-N came into power but the armed forces rendered sacrifices, sources added.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad said that the situation was quite better in Pakistan until 2001. To this, the army chief responded that the crisis had started in 1979 but not after 2001.

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) lawmaker Mohsin Dawar had criticised the presence of military troops in the tribal areas and raised the complaint that people were stopped at check posts where ever they go.

COAS Bajwa added that the armed forces are rendering sacrifices but slogans against the military troops are being raised.

The army chief also asked Mohsin Dawar that development works have been initiated in his areas on a priority basis, but in some localities, military personnel had been brutally martyred and the killers played football from their heads, while five soldiers have recently martyred. He questioned Dawar whether he ever visited the family of a martyred soldier.

Regarding the missing persons, COAS Bajwa said that thousands of missing persons have been recovered by the institutions and the military leadership felt pain of the people. He added that they will never want to face questioning in the Hereafter by catching innocent people despite being a Muslim.

He asked Mohsin Dawar that the politician had met him in person earlier and the military leadership had always listened to his stance. COAS Bajwa added that they had assured to resolve all issues during talks.

The lawmakers had welcomed the response of the army chief during the session.

On Thursday, the PCNS session had held discussions over the status of bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States (US), Pakistan-China relations internal and external matters, national security and the regional developments including the Kashmir dispute and Afghanistan’s situation.

The Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed had given a comprehensive briefing to the participants of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS).

During a question and answer session in the briefing, the participants had also presented their suggestions which would be considered as an important part of Pakistan’s security policy.

The meeting had been attended by the federal ministers, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar, head of national security institutions, chief ministers of all four provinces, opposition lawmakers and others.