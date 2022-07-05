PCNS meeting: Participants get briefing on talks with TTP: sources

ISLAMABAD: Military leadership on Tuesday briefed the participants of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) on the ongoing talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), ARY News reported, quoting sources.

The meeting of the PCNS chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif is attended by the tri-services chiefs, heads of other security agencies, senior members of the assembly and Senate, members of NA and Senate standing committees on defence, officials of the ministries of defence, foreign affairs, interior, Kashmir affairs, health and federal secretariat of the national security division.

According to sources, the military leadership briefed the parliamentary committee on the security situation including the progress of the talks with the TTP.

The meeting was briefed on the rounds of talks so far and it was informed that talks with the TTP are underway with the facilitation of the government of Afghanistan.

The briefing said that the committee was discussing within the framework of the Constitution of Pakistan while the final decision would be taken with the approval of Parliament, future guidance, and consensus.

The PCNS meeting also apprised the country of the threats posed at the domestic level and from abroad. Sources said that steps were taken to address the threats to the country’s security and the meeting was also briefed on administrative matters on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The briefing said that Pakistan has played a positive role for peace and stability in Afghanistan, and Pakistan will continue its constructive role for peace and stability in the neighboring country.

