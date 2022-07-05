PCNS okays negotiations with TTP

ISLAMABAD: A Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) has formally approved the process of negotiations with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ARY News reported.

According to details, its meeting was held at the Parliament House in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

The national parliamentary and political leadership, including Chairman Senate, members of the National Assembly and Standing Committee on Defense, federal ministers, provincial chief ministers besides the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and military leadership attended the meeting.

The meeting also approved the formation of a Parliamentary Oversight Committee which would be responsible for monitor the process within constitutional framework.

The Parliamentary Committee paid glowing tribute to unprecedented sacrifices rendered by security forces and the Pakistani nation, ensuring the state functions in letter and spirit.

Addressing the meeting, the participants reiterated that Pakistan has made remarkable achievements against terrorism and extremism which have been recognized globally. The meeting reiterated that under the constitution of Pakistan, the use of force is the sole prerogative of the state.

Condemning the tragic APS Peshawar incident, the forum acknowledged the sacrifices of the victims of terrorism and clarified that the state of Pakistan was, is and will remain the guardian of the sacrifices of its martyrs and the families of the victims.

The meeting also paid rich tribute to the brave tribal people, and acknowledged sacrifices and key support that led to peace and stability in the area.

The meeting was informed that the effective and practical operations of the security forces are part of the strategy of clear, hold and transfer of powers to the civil administration.

The meeting emphasized that the state is committed to empowering these areas and their well-being in accordance with the aspirations of the people of the country.

The participants were told that government is negotiating with the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) within the framework of the constitution of the land to strengthen regional and internal peace.

The meeting was informed that the final results would be implemented after the completion of the procedure within the ambit of the constitution and the approval of the government.

