PDM announces ‘Mehngai’ march in provincial capitals

ISLAMABAD: An emergency meeting of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to launch ‘Mehngai’ march in provincial capitals before going ahead with a long march towards Islamabad, ARY News reported citing sources.

The decision was taken at the summit session of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), convened on an urgent basis by the alliance’s president, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to discuss the strategy of the alliance for a joint sitting of the Parliament on November 10 and rising inflation.

According to sources, the opposition alliance has decided to launch the ‘Mehngai’ march or Inflation march in all provinces. ‘Mehngai’ marches would be held in Quetta, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi, said sources.

Furthermore, the meeting decided that decision on the long march towards Islamabad would be taken in the next meeting of the opposition alliance.

پی ڈی ایم کا سربراہی اجلاس شروع پی ڈی ایم کے اجلاس کی سربراہی مولانا فضل الرحمان کر رہے ہیں قائد نوازشریف لندن اور صدر پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) شہباز شریف اور مریم نواز کی لاہور سے وڈیو لنک کے ذریعے اجلاس میں شرکت pic.twitter.com/KF6YpsWr1Z — PML(N) (@pmln_org) November 6, 2021

The meeting also discussed the recently promulgated National Accountability (Third Amendment) Ordinance 2021 and decided to oppose the NAB Amendment Ordinance in a joint parliament session summoned by the government on November 10.

The session also discussed the issue of electronic voting machines and PDM’s stance over awarding the voting right to overseas Pakistanis.

The session is currently underway.

PDM Chief Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Akhtar Mengal, Aftab Sherpao, Shahid Khaqan, Awais Noorani and other leaders of the PDM parties are attending the meeting.

