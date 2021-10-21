PDM chief to reach Karachi tomorrow for protest rally

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s schedule for the Karachi visit has changed and now the PDM head will land in Karachi on Friday morning, ARY News reported.

The PDM chief will land in Karachi at 7:00 am on Friday to lead a protest rally against rising inflation.

The protest demonstration will be held at Empress Market situated in Karachi’s Saddar area. The rally will be held under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh chapter leadership would also participate in the protest demonstration.

In a video message shared on social media yesterday, JUI-F Sindh secretary-general Rashid Mehmood Soomro said that PDM will kick off protests across the province from October 22 (Friday).

“The PDM will hold a massive protest demonstration at Empress Market in Karachi’s Saddar on October 22 after Friday prayers,” the JUI-F general secretary had said in a video message.

Earlier today, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to organize the opposition alliance on the provincial level by announcing to constitute its committees in provinces.

A spokesperson of the PDM has released a statement with regard to the decisions taken in a session of the steering committee of the opposition alliance.

Hafiz Hamdullah has stated that committees will be constituted for Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, these committees will form committees on the district level in each province.

Provincial committees of the alliance will determine spots for protest demonstrations by the alliance with mutual consultation, spokesperson said.

“A duration of two weeks has been fixed for demonstrations, however, this time span could be further extended,” Hafiz Hamdullah said.

Earlier this week, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will launch nationwide protests against rising inflation from October 20.

