PDM coalition members differ over contesting by elections

ISLAMABAD: Differences have surfaced in ruling coalition over contesting by elections, citing sources ARY News reported on Monday.

All efforts by the chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, have failed to adopt a unanimous stance by the components of the political grouping over the participation in by elections.

Pakistan People’s Party has decided to contest the by polls and formally informed the PDM leadership about its decision, sources said.

According to sources, Fazlur Rehman has held two meetings with the PPP leadership to convince the party not to contest the by election.

PPP sources said that the party has taken decision to contest by election over the pressure within the party ranks. Party leaders have forced the leadership to participate in general election.

According to party sources, People’s Party has been free to take its political decisions and will not take dictation of any other party or group.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced boycott of by elections without consulting other parties”, sources said.

Sources said that the PPP will contact other PDM parties for support in the election.

It is to be mentioned here that the MQM, another member of the PDM, has already announced to contest the by election.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released schedule for by-polls on 33 National Assembly seats vacated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs.

The ECP has decided to hold by-polls on these NA seats on March 16, for which nomination papers can be received from February 06 to 08.

